iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,632 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

