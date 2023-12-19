iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $147.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

