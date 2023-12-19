iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,189,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 333,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PFF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,460. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

