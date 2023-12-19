iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $303.52. 417,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.53 and a 200-day moving average of $276.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

