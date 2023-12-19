iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.57. The company had a trading volume of 355,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,784. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $304.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.53 and its 200-day moving average is $276.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

