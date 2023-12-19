iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $303.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.