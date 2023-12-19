iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Lessened by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 15.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $53,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70,123.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.86. 255,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $274.21.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

