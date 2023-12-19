iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after buying an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,436,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,268. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

