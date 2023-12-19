iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.