iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 236,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,372. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

