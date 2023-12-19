iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $659,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,171. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.08 and a 200-day moving average of $496.92. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $336.15 and a 1-year high of $575.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

