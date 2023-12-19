iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,707,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,791. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.77 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

