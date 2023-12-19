iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

