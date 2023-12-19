iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 13.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

IVW traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 722,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,439. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

