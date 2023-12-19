iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.06.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

