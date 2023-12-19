iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Trimmed by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.46. 686,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,486. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

