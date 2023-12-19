iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.