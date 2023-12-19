iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,119 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,362,697 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.