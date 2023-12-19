J2 Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

