J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
