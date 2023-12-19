Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Jabil comprises 9.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Jabil worth $41,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.07. The stock had a trading volume of 651,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

