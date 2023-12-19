Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jacobs Engineering Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.67 ($3.11).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

