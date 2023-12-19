Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lessened by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,186,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $128.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

