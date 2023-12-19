Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.23. 356,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.81. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.