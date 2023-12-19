JMP Securities Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $170.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 696,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

