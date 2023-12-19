John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $34.05

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.05, but opened at $32.73. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 108 shares.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $384,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.