John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.65).

Shares of WG stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 161.70 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,695,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.54 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 228.66 ($2.89).

In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £6,414.40 ($8,112.31). Also, insider David Kemp bought 2,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £4,216 ($5,331.98). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,288. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

