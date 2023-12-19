JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stake Reduced by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,187,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 204,878 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

JPUS opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $103.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

