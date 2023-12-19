JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Gap Down to $58.81

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.81, but opened at $57.61. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF shares last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 12,270 shares.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

