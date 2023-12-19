JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is First International Bank & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

First International Bank & Trust lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.34. 1,389,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,710. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

