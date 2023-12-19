JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 873,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,321. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
