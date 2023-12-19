Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 770,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 69,293 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,496,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,191 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

KYN stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

In related news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. purchased 15,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,541.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 631,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,831.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. bought 15,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,821,594 shares of company stock worth $18,209,388.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.