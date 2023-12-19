KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading 26.3% Higher

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 220,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 74,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$37.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Featured Stories

