KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Holdings Lowered by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for about 5.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 1,396,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 164,304 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in KE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 563,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 1,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC increased their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. 406,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,100. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.