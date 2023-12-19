Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $438.34. The stock had a trading volume of 450,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,319. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.91. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

