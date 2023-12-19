Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,525. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

