Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.54. The stock had a trading volume of 658,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $181.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

