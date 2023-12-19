Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.44. The company had a trading volume of 399,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,661. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.81.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

