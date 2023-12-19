Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 45,945 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Express by 23.3% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 77.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.49. 1,485,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,550. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $185.52. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

