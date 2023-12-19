Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 90,117 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,117 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

