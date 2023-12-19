Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $617.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.32. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $621.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.