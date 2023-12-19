Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 117,239 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105,819. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm's revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

