Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 26,784 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.69. 327,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.19. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.60 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

