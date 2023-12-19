Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 39,012 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

MMC stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.89. 757,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,135. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

