Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

AMGN traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,875. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.39 and its 200-day moving average is $253.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

