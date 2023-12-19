Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.60. 1,252,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,197. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

