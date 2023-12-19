Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.85. 591,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $413.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.52.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
