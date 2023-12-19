Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. 2,376,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,312,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.