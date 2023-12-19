Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. 2,376,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,312,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
