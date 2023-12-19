Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 7,727,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,689,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

