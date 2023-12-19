Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,000. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.43. 641,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,050. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.68. The company has a market cap of $398.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.75.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

